Conforto (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Conforto was expected to wait until the weekend to join Syracuse, but he'll resume game action a few days earlier than expected after his strained right hamstring apparently responded well to his recent workouts. He'll lead off Wednesday for a Syracuse lineup that also includes two more rehabbing Mets in Albert Almora (shoulder) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring). Both of those players are likely to beat Conforto back from the IL, as the Mets want the 28-year-old to spend about a week in the minors to get fully ramped up since the hamstring injury has sidelined him for the past month. If all goes well, Conforto should rejoin the Mets midway through their upcoming eight-game homestand next week.