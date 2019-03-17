Conforto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's exhibition game against the Mets.

Conforto collected all three of his RBI with two outs but had additional opportunities as he also stranded a pair of baserunners. The 26-year-old slashed .243/.350/.448 with 28 home runs over 153 games in 2018, but a shoulder injury limited his effectiveness during the first half of the season. Conforto is set to start this season as the Mets' primary right fielder.

