Mets' Michael Conforto: Clubs second spring homer
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's exhibition game against the Mets.
Conforto collected all three of his RBI with two outs but had additional opportunities as he also stranded a pair of baserunners. The 26-year-old slashed .243/.350/.448 with 28 home runs over 153 games in 2018, but a shoulder injury limited his effectiveness during the first half of the season. Conforto is set to start this season as the Mets' primary right fielder.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Won't move around outfield•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Set to mostly play right field•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Reaches agreement with Mets•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks 28th homer•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers two-run shot•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers six RBI vs. Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...