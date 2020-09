Conforto went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Phillies.

Conforto doubled in the fifth inning to drive in his lone run of the contest -- also coming around to score in the same frame. He's swung a hot bat of late, as he now has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 starts. Overall, Conforto is hitting .348/.436/.561 with seven home runs, 29 runs scored and 26 RBI across 179 plate appearances.