Conforto went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Conforto's second inning two-run home run was especially notable because it came off left-hander Patrick Corbin. He entered the game slugging just .190 in 21 at-bats against left-handed pitching on the season, but defied those struggles Saturday. After a lengthy power outage, Conforto now has three home runs over his past eight games and has seen his average rise from .198 to .234 in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories