Mets' Michael Conforto: Contines to heat up
Conforto went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Conforto's second inning two-run home run was especially notable because it came off left-hander Patrick Corbin. He entered the game slugging just .190 in 21 at-bats against left-handed pitching on the season, but defied those struggles Saturday. After a lengthy power outage, Conforto now has three home runs over his past eight games and has seen his average rise from .198 to .234 in that span.
