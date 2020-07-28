Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox.
Conforto opened the scoring with a blast to right field in the second inning. It's his first homer and RBI of the year. The 27-year-old is 5-for-12 (.417) with two runs scored in four games this season.
