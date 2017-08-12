Play

Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Phillies.

Conforto hit his 25th blast of the season to open the scoring for the Mets in the second inning of a divisional win. He's been a terrific fantasy option all year, and with four homers over his last six games, he's in the midst of another hot streak.

