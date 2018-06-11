Mets' Michael Conforto: Could be at risk of demotion
The Mets' brass has been contemplating demoting Conforto to Triple-A Las Vegas in recent days, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Conforto has gone hitless in the Mets' last five games and is batting just .071 in June while striking out in 28.1 percent of his plate appearances. While it was expected that Conforto would show some rust after returning from shoulder surgery in early April -- far sooner than the Mets initially forecasted -- the team was likely banking on the outfielder demonstrating signs of a breakthrough by this point in the season. Instead, Conforto's dismal June has sunk his season line to .215/.335/.359 across 215 plate appearances, with his .694 OPS representing a 245-point decline from 2017. If Conforto fails to display progress in his next handful of starts and Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) draws closer to a return from the 10-day disabled list, the Mets may finally pull the plug on the 25-year-old and send him to the Pacific Coast League to regain confidence.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Reaches base twice•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Swats seventh homer Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo home run Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Pops fifth homer Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Contines to heat up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana