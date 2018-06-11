The Mets' brass has been contemplating demoting Conforto to Triple-A Las Vegas in recent days, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Conforto has gone hitless in the Mets' last five games and is batting just .071 in June while striking out in 28.1 percent of his plate appearances. While it was expected that Conforto would show some rust after returning from shoulder surgery in early April -- far sooner than the Mets initially forecasted -- the team was likely banking on the outfielder demonstrating signs of a breakthrough by this point in the season. Instead, Conforto's dismal June has sunk his season line to .215/.335/.359 across 215 plate appearances, with his .694 OPS representing a 245-point decline from 2017. If Conforto fails to display progress in his next handful of starts and Yoenis Cespedes (hip, quadriceps) draws closer to a return from the 10-day disabled list, the Mets may finally pull the plug on the 25-year-old and send him to the Pacific Coast League to regain confidence.