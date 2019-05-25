Conforto (concussion) was not activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, but the Mets remain hopeful that he'll be back by the start of their upcoming road trip, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Recovery time from concussions remains quite difficult to predict with any level of precision, so it's tough to be too confident in any particular return date for Conforto. Aaron Altherr will start in right field Saturday.