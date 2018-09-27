Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks 28th homer
Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Braves.
The blast was his ninth in September and 28th of the season, establishing a new career high for Conforto. The 25-year-old has been locked in to close out the season, hitting .309 (30-for-97) with 29 RBI in 24 games this month, and if he stays healthy he seems primed for a very impressive 2019.
