Conforto is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Conforto will receive a standard maintenance day after making his season debut against the Nationals on Thursday. In his place, Juan Lagares draws the start in center while Asdrubal Cabrera will hit atop the order. Expect to see Conforto back in the starting nine Sunday.

