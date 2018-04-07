Mets' Michael Conforto: Day off Saturday
Conforto is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Conforto will receive a standard maintenance day after making his season debut against the Nationals on Thursday. In his place, Juan Lagares draws the start in center while Asdrubal Cabrera will hit atop the order. Expect to see Conforto back in the starting nine Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Goes deep in season debut•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Leading off in season debut•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: 'Ready to go' already•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will take swings in sim game Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...