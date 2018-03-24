Conforto (shoulder) made his spring debut in the outfield Saturday, going 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored before being replaced in center.

Afterward, Conforto told Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News that the Mets want him to play two days in a row in the field before they will begin thinking about when to activate him. Conforto seems eager to force that decision, adding that he hopes to play again Sunday, per Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record. Mets manager Mickey Callaway has already acknowledged that Conforto will likely be back in action before May 1, and given his progress, it seems possible Conforto could beat that original estimate by multiple weeks. He will likely be jumped up significantly in drafts and auctions this weekend.