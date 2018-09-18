Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers six RBI vs. Phillies
Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBI in Monday's victory over Philadelphia.
Conforto plated a pair in the fifth inning, another in the seventh and put the game out of reach in the ninth with a three-run blast over the fence in center. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball well of late, collecting six multi-hit performances over his previous 10 games. He owns a .242/.345/.443 batting line through 141 matchups in 2018.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Launches three-run homer vs. Phillies•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Two-run blast in loss•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Cranks two-run homer•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Rare day off Monday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four in nightcap against Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...