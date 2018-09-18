Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBI in Monday's victory over Philadelphia.

Conforto plated a pair in the fifth inning, another in the seventh and put the game out of reach in the ninth with a three-run blast over the fence in center. The 25-year-old has been seeing the ball well of late, collecting six multi-hit performances over his previous 10 games. He owns a .242/.345/.443 batting line through 141 matchups in 2018.