Conforto went 1-for-3 with three walks and a two-run home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Conforto took Max Scherzer deep in the third inning to record his 27th homer of the season. He's put together a number of solid performances in September, with Thursday's effort marking his sixth multi-RBI game of the month. Though he's not hitting nearly as well, Conforto has now matched his 2017 homer total while also setting new career-best marks in RBI and runs scored.