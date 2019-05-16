Conforto was diagnosed with a concussion Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto suffered the injury after colliding with Robinson Cano during Thursday's series finale against the Nationals. Rather than travel with the team to Miami ahead of this weekend's series, the outfielder will train back to New York for further evaluation and is expected to be placed on the 7-day injured list. With Jeff McNeil (abdomen) also dealing with an injury, Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares are candidates to see increased opportunities in New York's outfield for the time being.

