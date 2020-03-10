Play

Conforto received test results Tuesday that revealed a right oblique strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The left fielder underwent an MRI on his side Monday in Florida before returning to New York for further evaluation. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen mentioned Tuesday that it's too early to know if Conforto's status for Opening Day is in question. The 27-year-old tweaked his side while catching a flyball during a recent spring training and is expected to be reevaluated next week to provide a clearer timetable for his return. If Conforto is forced to miss an extended period of time to begin the season, outfielders Jake Marisnick and J.D. Davis are likely to see an uptick in playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories