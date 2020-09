Conforto went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles.

Conforto had only one extra-base hit in his past 19 at-bats entering Wednesday, but he was all over Baltimore's pitching staff in the series finale. The 27-year-old has a .331/.426/.534 slash line with six homers, 23 runs, 22 RBI and three stolen bases through 37 games.