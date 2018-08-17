Conforto went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader.

That's more RBI than Conforto had plated in his prior 17 games combined. While he's been hitting marginally better in August, the 25-year-old still has a tepid .243/.358/.419 slash line on the season that's less useful outside of OBP leagues.