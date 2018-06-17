Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a three-run run home run, double and four RBI Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Conforto crushed a high fastball from left-hander Patrick Corbin in the second inning for his ninth home run of the season. He entered the game slugging only .296 against southpaws for the season, and now has five extra-base hits against them in 58 at-bats. This marked his second home run in his past three games, a positive sign of life from him at the plate considering he is hitting just .218/.343/.386 for the season.
