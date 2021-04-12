Conforto will start in right field and bat sixth Monday against the Phillies.

Manager Luis Rojas initially moved Conforto down from third to sixth in the order for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, but the outfielder didn't get a chance to hit in the contest after it was suspended due to rain. The skipper won't deviate from Sunday's lineup, as Conforto will swap spots with Dominic Smith while looking to shake off some early-season rust. Over the Mets' first five contests, Conforto went 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts.