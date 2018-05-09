Mets' Michael Conforto: Drops to seventh in order
Conforto will hit seventh in the Mets' batting order against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com
This is the lowest Conforto has be situated in the order since last June. The outfielder hasn't been able to shake out of his early season struggles at this point, hitting just .188/.333/.294 with two home runs and seven RBI in 26 games, so manager Mickey Callaway elected to try something different heading into Wednesday's series finale with southpaw Sal Romano on the mound for the Reds.
