Mets' Michael Conforto: Feeling symptom-free
Conforto (concussion) has been symptom-free for the last three days, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Conforto is feeling better after being diagnosed with a concussion last Thursday. While this is certainly positive news for the outfielder, the Mets have yet to determine the next step in his recovery process, leaving him without a return timeline. Conforto will be eligible to return from the 7-day injured list Friday, should he prove ready.
