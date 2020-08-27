Conforto went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, three runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Conforto played a starring role in Mets' offense Wednesday, with his biggest contribution being his third-inning homer. He also got aboard with a walk in the fifth inning and added a stolen base, his third of the year. The 27-year-old attempted another steal in the seventh, but he was caught that time. Conforto is up to five homers, 14 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .324/.444/.520 slash line through 29 contests.