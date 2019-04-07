Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

His sixth-inning shot off Patrick Corbin was Conforto's first homer, and first RBI, of the season. The 26-year-old has been making good contact, hitting .333 (11-for-33) through eight games, so it was just a matter of time before one went over the fence. If Conforto can stay healthy in 2019, he should be able to take a run at his first 30-HR campaign.