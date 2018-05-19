Mets' Michael Conforto: Four-hit, two RBI game Friday
Conforto went 4-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Conforto got a couple RBI singles in Friday's four-hit night, bringing his batting average up 31 points in one game. Conforto had been hovering around the .200 mark since the end of April, and has tallied only seven extra-base hits on the year. The outfielder's on-base percentage (.352) has also steadily declined over the past month, as he's only walked twice since the beginning of May.
