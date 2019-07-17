Conforto went 4-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

While none of the knocks went for extra bases, it was still Conforto's first multi-hit performance since June 24, snapping him out of a 6-for-49 (.122) slump over the 14 games in between. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .251/.364/.475 with 17 homers and 48 RBI through 85 contests.