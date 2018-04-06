Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

It didn't take Conforto long to shake the rust off. He struck out and grounded into a double play in his first two at-bats before launching a go-ahead, two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old looks healthy following September shoulder surgery and is looking to carry his breakout 2017 season into 2018.