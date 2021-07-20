Conforto went 3-for-6 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

He took Vladimir Gutierrez deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning, then capped the scoring on the night by going back-to-back with Kevin Pillar in the 11th. Conforto only has six homers on the year but four of them have come in the last five games, a stretch during which he's gone 8-for-21 (.381) while adding two doubles and eight RBI. The 28-year-old appears poised to erase the memories of his disappointing first half.