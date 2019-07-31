Conforto went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old homered for the third straight game and did so in dramatic fashion, going back-to-back with Jeff McNeil in the 11th inning. Conforto is now slashing .308/.366/.569 in 16 games since the All-Star break with five home runs and 11 RBI.