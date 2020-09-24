Conforto was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with hamstring tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This ends Conforto's season. It was a true breakout campaign for the 27-year-old, as he slashed .322/.412/.515 with nine home runs and three steals in 54 games. His previous high in batting average was the .279 mark he posted in 2017.