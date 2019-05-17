Mets' Michael Conforto: Heading to injured list
Conforto (concussion) will be placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Conforto was diagnosed with a concussion after colliding with Robinson Cano in the outfield during Thursday's game against the Nationals, so this move was to be expected. The 26-year-old has returned to New York and must fully clear the concussion protocol before being activated, so there's no guarantee he's ready to return after the seven-day minimum. Carlos Gomez had his contract selected from Triple-A to bolster the Mets' outfield depth.
