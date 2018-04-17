Mets' Michael Conforto: Heads to bench Tuesday
Conforto is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
After starting each of the past four games, Conforto will open Tuesday's game on the bench with a tough lefty Gio Gonzalez toeing the rubber for the Nationals. In his place, Juan Lagares will start in center field and hit sixth.
