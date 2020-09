Conforto (hamstring) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Rays.

Conforto missed two games with the hamstring injury, and he wasn't particularly good in his return. The outfielder is still slashing .322/.412/.515 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 40 runs scored and three stolen bases in 54 games this season.