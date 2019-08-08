Conforto went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs in a 7-2 victory against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The first homer the 26-year-old smashed Wednesday was the 100th of his career. There's been little change in his average over the last couple weeks, but Conforto has seven long balls since July 27, which has put him on track to post a new career high in the category. Conforto is hitting .261 with 25 home runs, 64 RBI, 65 runs and five steals in 379 at-bats this season.