Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in an 8-7 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Pirates have been giving up a lot of home runs since the All-Star break, and Conforto took advantage of that fact with two homers during the weekend series. Conforto has already reached 20 long balls for the third straight year, and he's on pace to pass the 28 homers he hit last season, which set a new career best. The 26-year-old is batting .251 with 38 extra-base hits, 54 RBI, 54 runs and five steals in 347 at-bats this season.