Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits 20th homer
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in an 8-7 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The Pirates have been giving up a lot of home runs since the All-Star break, and Conforto took advantage of that fact with two homers during the weekend series. Conforto has already reached 20 long balls for the third straight year, and he's on pace to pass the 28 homers he hit last season, which set a new career best. The 26-year-old is batting .251 with 38 extra-base hits, 54 RBI, 54 runs and five steals in 347 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...