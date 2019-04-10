Conforto went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, home run and two walks in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Twins.

Conforto didn't hit a home run until his eighth game of the season but has now homered in three straight. The 26-year-old has shown no signs of struggle this year with a .375/.457/.700 slash line in 40 at-bats.