Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits another homer
Conforto went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, home run and two walks in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Twins.
Conforto didn't hit a home run until his eighth game of the season but has now homered in three straight. The 26-year-old has shown no signs of struggle this year with a .375/.457/.700 slash line in 40 at-bats.
