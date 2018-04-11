Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits bench Wednesday
Conforto is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Conforto has started four of five games since returning from the disabled list, producing a 1.039 OPS in that span. He'll get a day off with lefty Jarlin Garcia taking the hill for Miami, allowing Juan Lagares to log another start in center field.
