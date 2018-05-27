Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo home run Saturday
Conforto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Brewers.
Conforto was one of the few bright spots for the Mets on Saturday, as he drove his sixth home run of the season well over the right field wall in the third inning. He has now homered in consecutive games, the first time he has accomplished that this season. While he continues to struggle to hit for average, Conforto does have five home runs for the month, giving some hope that he can go on a hot stretch -- or several -- over the course of the season.
