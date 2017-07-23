Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo shot in loss
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Oakland.
The two-hit showing was Conforto's fourth straight, and he now sports a seven-game hitting streak with four homers, seven RBI and five runs. Conforto is up to a .294/.408/.581 slash line with 19 bombs, 52 RBI and 54 runs for the campaign, and he's been starting in center field of late to keep his hot bat in the lineup. The Mets have a crowded outfield, but sitting Conforto is becoming more and more difficult.
