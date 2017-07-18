Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Conforto sports a rock-solid .278/.399/.544 slash line with 16 homers, 46 RBI and 50 runs through 74 games. The Mets have a crowded outfield, and as long as everyone is healthy, the youngster isn't quite going to receive full-time at-bats. However, his bat will keep him in the lineup enough to provide solid fantasy results in the majority of settings.

