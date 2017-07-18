Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo shot in loss
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Conforto sports a rock-solid .278/.399/.544 slash line with 16 homers, 46 RBI and 50 runs through 74 games. The Mets have a crowded outfield, and as long as everyone is healthy, the youngster isn't quite going to receive full-time at-bats. However, his bat will keep him in the lineup enough to provide solid fantasy results in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four Friday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Activated from disabled list Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Delivers three knocks in rehab start•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Takes BP on Wednesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Heads to DL•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...