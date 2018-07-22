Conforto went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs Saturday against the Yankees.

The homer, Conforto's 12th of the year, opened the scoring in the second inning off of Sonny Gray. He later scored on an Amed Rosario single in the sixth inning. The outfielder's season overall has been a disappointment, as he's hitting just .221/.346/.381, though he does have a pair of homers in his last four games.