Mets' Michael Conforto: Hitting streak ends at seven
Conforto went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday in the Mets' 5-2 loss to the Phillies.
The empty showing at the plate ended a seven-game hitting streak for Conforto, but the outfielder still remains on an upward trajectory during the final month of the regular season. As was the case in 2018, Conforto has overcome a sluggish first half and has raked since the All-Star break, posting a .919 OPS and supplying 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 45 games. He'll occupy right field and bat third Monday in the Mets' series opener with the Nationals, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
