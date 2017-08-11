Mets' Michael Conforto: Homers from cleanup spot
Conforto went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Philadelphia.
This was Conforto's 10th homer of the second half, and after primarily leading off since the All-Star break, a shift to the cleanup spot would obviously offer a lot more RBI opportunities for the slugger. Now up to a .290/.396/.573 slash line with 24 bombs, 61 RBI and 67 runs, Conforto is establishing himself as a high-end fantasy asset and appears locked in for a monster second half.
