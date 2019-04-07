Mets' Michael Conforto: Homers in series finale
Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against Washington.
After failing to hit a home run in each of the first seven contests of 2019, Conforto has now left the yard in back-to-back games. He's already notched six multi-hit performances this season and is batting .351 with five extra-base hits and four RBI through nine matchups.
