Conforto went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Mariners.

The Seattle native put on a show for family and friends in his first career game at Safeco Field. Conforto now has 21 homers on the year and is slashing .317/.379/.750 in 15 games since the All-Star break with seven home runs, 12 runs and 13 RBI.

