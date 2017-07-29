Mets' Michael Conforto: Homers twice in Friday's win
Conforto went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's win over the Mariners.
The Seattle native put on a show for family and friends in his first career game at Safeco Field. Conforto now has 21 homers on the year and is slashing .317/.379/.750 in 15 games since the All-Star break with seven home runs, 12 runs and 13 RBI.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Rides pine Tuesday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo shot in loss•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Smashes two homers in Friday victory•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Reaches base four times Thursday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Hits solo shot in loss•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Drives in four Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...