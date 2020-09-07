Conforto went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored Sunday in the Mets' 14-1 win over the Phillies.

Conforto reached base four times on the day, doubling twice off Phillies ace Aaron Nola before adding a single and getting hit by a pitch later in the contest. The outfielder has been on fire over his last six games, going 12-for-26 with six extra-base hits to boost his OPS to a career-high .991. He'll take aim against right-hander Zack Wheeler in Monday's series finale with Philadelphia, batting second and manning right field.