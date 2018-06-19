Conforto is starting in center field and hitting third Tuesday against the Rockies.

Conforto is locked in at the dish, hitting .353/.522/.882 with two homers and a 5:1 BB:K over the last five games, so manager Mickey Callaway will reward the outfielder with a premium placement in the lineup Tuesday. It's unclear if Conforto will stick in the heart of the order, especially once Yoenis Cespedes (hip) and Jay Bruce (hip) are healthy, but it will be hard for Callaway to drop him in the lineup if he continues to see the ball well.