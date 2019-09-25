Conforto went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.

He slugged two-run homers in the seventh and ninth innings to drag the Mets back from a 4-0 deficit, then drew a free pass to lead off an 11th inning that ended with Brandon Nimmo's walkoff walk. The team staved off elimination for one more day with the victory, and Conforto is slashing .255/.361/.494 on the year with career highs in home runs (33), runs (88) and RBI (91).