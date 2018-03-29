Mets' Michael Conforto: Lands on DL
Conforto (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The news on Conforto has been overwhelmingly positive. He has progressed quicker than expected from offseason shoulder surgery, even receiving clearance to man the outfield before Grapefruit League play concluded. Manager Mickey Callaway recently suggested that Conforto could bypass a rehab assignment and be activated as soon as April 5.
More News
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: May not need rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Trending toward April activation•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Will open season on disabled list•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Debuts in outfield•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Set to play outfield Saturday•
-
Mets' Michael Conforto: Serving as DH in Grapefruit League game Friday•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.