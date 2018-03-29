Conforto (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

The news on Conforto has been overwhelmingly positive. He has progressed quicker than expected from offseason shoulder surgery, even receiving clearance to man the outfield before Grapefruit League play concluded. Manager Mickey Callaway recently suggested that Conforto could bypass a rehab assignment and be activated as soon as April 5.