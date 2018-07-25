Conforto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

His third-inning shot off southpaw Eric Lauer, Conforto's 13th homer of the year, ended up providing the winning runs in a 6-3 victory. The 25-year-old finally appears to be fully healthy and catching fire at the plate, slashing .385/.485/.769 over his last eight games with three home runs and nine RBI.