Conforto went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and five runs batted in to spur a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Conforto made his lone hit of the night count, blasting a bases loaded home run to left field off reliever Scott Alexander in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. He had previously opened the scoring by driving home a run with a fielder's choice groundout in the third. The grand slam was the first of Conforto's career. Despite missing nine games this month due to the effects of a concussion, Conforto ranks second on the team with 10 home runs.